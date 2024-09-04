1st Look @ Yakima County’s ‘Cold Case Playing Cards’

It is a little morose I know, but I’m not alone when I say how I’m fascinated with serial killers.

The crimes that were committed, what goes on in their brains, how they tick, etc.

Going hand in hand with that fascination, is unsolved mysteries and cold cases.

When I heard about the “Cold Case Cards” that were set to be released, I took notice, especially because I’d like to think of myself as an amateur card shark.

Several police agencies along with Yakima Crime Stoppers held their press conference at 3 pm in the Union Gap Police Department’s training room on Tuesday, September 3rd.

I was curious and lucky enough to attend.

video screen and poster board showing a giant playing card. tsm/Timmy! loading...

Different heads of our local police agencies (including Union Gap Police Chief Cobb, Yakima County Sheriff Udell, Acting Chief Boyle, as well as Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic, and Mark Peterson from Yakima Crime Stoppers) spoke about the cooperation and the work that went into making these cards, and the hopeful goals of them.

police officers talking in a presentation room. tsm/Timmy! loading...

With so many cold cases in our area, our law enforcement and detectives are solving around 70% of cases. That is amazing! But that means, there is still a lot that go cold.

Families without closure, victims without justice. These cards are another tool meant to help close these cases.

The Goal Of The Cold Case Playing Cards.

These playing cards are comprised of 52 cold cases (the Joker cards have the logo for Yakima Crime Stoppers); each shows a picture of the victim, a brief synopsis of the crime, and ways to report any information. The cards are good quality, with a nice finish and great coating. (Here are pictures of the cards, I chose not to take a photo of the 'cold cases' out of respect).

playing cards with the words "Crime Stoppers" on the backs tsm/Timmy! loading...

The goal is to release these playing cards into correctional facilities throughout our area, with the hopes that someone on the inside might know something and will come forward.

Hopefully with a clue that could lead to a different or new path to closing the book on one of these cases.

police officers standing in a presentation room. tsm/Timmy! loading...

The project was a huge undertaking by several detectives from across the different agencies, and was funded by Yakima Crime Stoppers (for those who might be worried about our tax dollars going to make playing cards, it isn’t).

As of right now, there is no plan to release and sell the cards to the public, but that possibility has not been ruled out.

