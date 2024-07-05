Does Clearance Mean Expired? It Might At This Washington Store!

Okay, first off, I know "BEST BY" and "EXPIRED" are not the same thing.

But really? If you see a product with a "Best By" date that has passed, you'd think you'd take it off the shelf.

Or, if nothing else, move it to another section filled with clearance stuff.

Not at this store.

Before I go any further, I know that most of the staff work hard, which is a thankless job.

Every time I've been there, the customer service has been nice. Even though it might take a little bit to find someone to help me, when they do, they have been great.

My (and my wife's) issue was that the last time we went into our local Target store (Yakima, WA), we went to purchase some snacks for lunches.

boxes of snacks on a store shelf tsm/Timmy! loading...

We saw the clearance sign and thought, "JACKPOT!"

Then we noticed the best-by date. Then we really paid attention, and I scratched my head in confusion.

If the best-by date is a week or so past, I get it. But one of these products was from April... 3 Months prior!

expiration dates on snack food tsm/Timmy! loading...

The other one was dated September 2023! It's roughly 10 months old.

expiration dates on snack food tsm/Timmy! loading...

The real kicker was that the older product was on LESS of a clearance.

You'd think the older one would have been at the 50% off instead.

boxes of snacks on a store shelf tsm/Timmy! loading...

Doesn't their computer inventory have a section for expiration?

And if the employee putting out the clearance tags notices, don't you think they would have pulled the product or at least asked about it?

Is The New Dr. Pepper The Creamy Drink Yakima Deserves?

For that second question, I assume the workers didn't realize it because they were crunched for time. But for the computer inventory, obviously, it popped up that it had been in the store for a while; otherwise, it wouldn't have been pinged for clearance.

Have you encountered this type of situation before? If so, what did you do? Tap the App and share your tale.

