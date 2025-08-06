It’s been 50 years since a fire at the Yakima Capitol Theatre almost took away the heart of Yakima. Thankfully, it survived, and with a lot of help, hard work, talent, and a community full of love, it stands as the shining gem we love today.

You’re invited to help celebrate a “unique commemorative event” at the Capitol Theatre, and we have all the details below.

The Capitol Theatre has brought so much joy and entertainment to the stage. Broadway plays, musical concerts, stand-up comedy, educational performances, guest speakers, the list goes on and on. It’s hard pressed to find someone in Yakima who doesn’t have some type of experience and memory of the amazing theatre that stands at 19 South 3rd Street.

The future looks bright for the Capitol Theatre, but the past had a dark period, when on August 11th, 1975, during a stage performance of The Apple Dumpling Gang, a fire broke out, destroying half of the theatre.

50 years later, The Capitol Theatre Committee wants to celebrate the legacy, past, present, and future with the Yakima Valley, and you’re invited to “The Night The Curtain Fell”!

“’The Night the Curtain Fell’ will feature a series of short, educational lectures exploring the Capitol Theatre’s cultural impact, architectural significance, and the story of the 1975 fire.”

– Capitol Theatre Committee.

There will be guest speakers, talking about the history, fire, and rebuilding of Yakima’s iconic building, and as the past is remembered, the community is invited to share their memories through a “Living History Storytelling Project.”

Details of the Night The Curtain Fell at The Yakima Capitol Theatre

The Night The Curtain Fell is going to happen on Monday, August 11th at 7 pm. This is a free event for the public, but you must have a ticket to enter, so get your free ticket now at CapitolTheatre.org/events/fire or call the Capitol Theatre box office at 509-853-ARTS (2787).

“A ticketed reception featuring a special beer brewed for the occasion by Bale Breaker Brewing Company will be held before the lectures at 6 pm (doors open at 5:30 pm).”

– Capitol Theatre Committee.

