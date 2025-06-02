The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that over 256 thousand pounds of canned beef stew products are under a recall by Hormel Foods Corporation sold in numerous states including Washington.

When I’ve been hungry and wanted a hearty meal, a can of beef stew was always a go-to for me. I’m sure it’ll still be, but I must admit, I might be chewing my bites a little bit slower after the announced recall from Hormel Foods out of Tucker, GA.

The Reason For The Hormel Foods Beef Stew Recall

According to the USDA Website, approximately 256,185 pounds of the food was recalled because of the possibility of foreign material contamination. That foreign material in question… wood.

Hormel Foods Corporation received three customer complaints about their food containing pieces of wood. Luckily, at the time of this writing, there have been no reports of injury. If you feel that you may be at risk after consuming the recalled product, you are advised to visit your healthcare provider.

Recalled Beef Stew Product Information

The canned stew in question is 20 oz. Dinty Moore® brand Beef Stew with certain UPC numbers and best if used by date.

UPC Code: 037600215831

Best Buy: Feb. 2028 EST 199G T02045

If you do have any of the recalled products in your cupboard or pantry, it is advised to either discard or return them to the place of purchase for an exchange.

“We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience. Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our products.”

– Hormel.com

For more on this recall, you can visit FSIS.USDA.gov or Hormel.com/Recall/.

