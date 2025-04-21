I don't own a Tesla or any type of electric car.

I have several reasons for that (non-political, so please put the keyboard pitchforks down), but the biggest one, is when you're dealing with a computer that is constantly in contact with the cloud, it can make you at their mercy.

They know where you're going, and if someone decides to, they could make sure you don't go there, with just a click of a mouse, thousands of miles away.

Yes, this may be tinfoil hat talk, but weirder things have happened.

And now we're getting word that cars are being altered to mess with their warranties. That sure doesn't help me and my paranoia.

Weirdly enough, when I read about this story, I was reminded of the first time I bought a smart TV.

city skyline with images of digial signals Canva loading...

The store wanted me to purchase the extended warranty for it, and I made a joke about how if I didn't, a signal would be sent from the store to the TV's cloud, and within a week after the manufacturer's warranty expired, something would go wrong. "Hello, dead pixel!"

If you think that is ridiculous, then you haven't turned on your Windows computer lately, only to have it warn you about the update to Windows 11 yet or the doom and gloom of what will happen if you don't upgrade.

The Californian Class-Action Lawsuit Against Tesla

Nyree Hinton has brought a lawsuit against Tesla, claiming the car's odometers are being tampered with in an effort to make the car's warranty expire faster, according to Huffpost.com.

According to Nyree's complaint, his 2020 Tesla Model Y started surging in average driving miles after being in the Tesla repair center.

He drives an average of 20 miles per day but noticed his car averaging over 70 miles per day.

The basic warranty covers the car for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Tesla To Quadruple Production At Gruenheide Plant Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images loading...

Nyree isn't alone in his suspicions, and many have joined the class action lawsuit.

Is this an issue with the repair place messing with the odometer? Not quite.

The Main Tesla Odometer Complaint

The lawsuit argues that the cars rely on algorithms, power usage, sensor inputs, and other factors to "inflate" distances traveled, instead of relying on actual tires to road measurements.

"[Tesla's] conduct results in shortened warranty periods, increased repair costs for consumers and reduced warranty obligations and increased sales of extended warranties – all of which result in financial gain for [the defendant]," – ClassAction.org.

Have any of our Washington Tesla drivers noticed this issue, and if so, could they jump on board with California's lawsuit or seek out their own?

What about other electric vehicles? Has anyone noticed a mileage issue with their cars? Tap the App and let us know.

