What would you do if you were out and about, driving in the evening, and saw something weird out the passenger side window? You’d do like most people would, and pop out your phone and attempt to get a picture or video of what you saw.

Read More: How To Report A UFO In The Pacific Northwest

Most of those attempts are horrible, but then you get some good footage like this Californian family did when they noticed a strange cluster of lights. We have that footage below.

orb of light Liana S via Unsplash loading...

4 Lights To 2

A video captured by a Californian family traveling on the highway near the community of Winterhaven (Imperial County) just before midnight on Friday, April 3rd, 2026, was reported to the National UFO Reporting Center.

The video shows 4 yellowish-orange lights hovering in the night sky, when they start to fade out, one after another, with the family members witnessing the strange occurrence trying to make sense of it.

Check the video out below.

What Could It Be?

The video posted on UFO Sightings Daily has gathered several thousand views, and a couple of ideas about what the video could show.

“Looks like a stadium below and possibly flares going out one by one. I’m not a skeptic, but I think the mundane needs to be considered before UFO is concluded.”

- @Twasbrillig33

A majority of people are saying they believe it’s ‘Flares,” while a lot of people are criticizing the witnesses for not pulling over to get better video or to at least open a window.

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I’m not sure I believe in the flare angle, because of how still the orbs of lights are, but how they fade and don’t disappear all at the same time makes me not fully onboard with an ‘Alien’ theory either.

What do you think? Tap the App and send us your thoughts.



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LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi