“How’s ‘Bragging Camp’ going?”

That’s one of the new (joking) insults I’ve found myself using lately. Most of the time, it is used sarcastically and in playful fun, and then I stumble upon these results from a recent survey about Americans’ bragging practices, and how my home state of Washington is one of the worst (or best, depending on what you’ve learned at Bragging Camp).

Washington Ranks High in National Bragging Survey

After surveying 2,000 Americans aged 18 and up, Action Network knows what topics are most bragged about, how often, and who the top ‘Look at me' conversationalists are in the country.

I’m human, I brag. I try to stay humble, but in the heat of some conversations, it just comes out. Not meant to ‘1 up’ someone else, it’s just a way to share and to contribute to the conversation. I’m proud of my comic book collection, my job, my family, my life (and the list can go on).

kid riding a bike on one wheel. grass background Steve Lieman via Unsplash loading...

What Washingtonians Brag About Most

It seems like I’m in good company with the fondness of boasting because Washington ranks at #2 in the country for bragging, spending on average 2 hours and 42 minutes a month.



And I’m definitely not alone in my fondness for my relationships, because according to Action Network’s findings, Washingtonians brag and boast about their relationship/partner an average of 55 minutes per week. We also boast quite highly about our sexual prowess and not so much about our fitness accomplishments.

Who Beats Washington in Bragging Time?

If we’re number two, who has the top spot when it comes to bragging? That competition victory belongs to Wyoming, with their average time boasting, clocking in at 4 and a half hours a month, with almost 2 hours spent boasting about winning and competing. It makes sense that the state, so focused on competition and bragging about it, would win the Bragging Camp tournament.



What do you brag about? Tap the App and share your accomplishments and proudest moments, we just might make you Bragging Camp Councilor.

