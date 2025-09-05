If you’re a fan of indie film work, horror, and cheering on Yakima Valley talent, then sit up and take note of a free short film premiere coming up in Yakima.

Premiering on Thursday, September 11th, 2025, at Glenwood Square (5110 Tieton Drive) in the Mediaworks Upstairs Theatre is a ‘Double Feature’ from Channel 23 Productions.

Starting at 7 pm and for two hours is not one, but two premieres of local independent films. Roommates and Black Friday.

What Are The Films About:

ROOMMATES:

“Roommates is a short film about what happens when you let evil thoughts permeate and grow and give life to them, and the disastrous results that follow.”

– Brandon Allen

BLACK FRIDAY:

“Dale and Lola make the unfortunate mistake of inviting Dale’s niece Cami and her new boyfriend Vincent to Thanksgiving dinner. This kicks off a dark turn of events, leading to a home invasion and violence. All taking Place on… Black Friday.”

– James G St Martin

Channel 23 Productions is a production company out of Yakima, Washington, that has been working on short films, videos, public access shows, podcasts, and various other projects that have been active and having fun for over 20 years.

You can check out a handful of their other projects via their YouTube page.

Yakima Indie Double Feature Recap

Channel 23 Productions Presents Double Feature Short Films:

Roommates & Black Friday!

Roommates & Black Friday! Thursday, September 11th, starting at 7 pm.

FREE ADMISSION

Location: Mediaworks Upstairs Theatre @ Glenwood Square (5110 Tieton Drive).

For more information, check out the Facebook Event Page.

