Can you hunt Sasquatch in the same way you hunt a deer in Washington? Yes and no. It really depends on where you are in our state. Just follow these simple rules if you go hunting the elusive Bigfoot:

3 Tips For Hunting Bigfoot In Washington State

1: Make sure you’re NOT in some regions of Washington State where Bigfoot is protected (more on that below).

2: Make sure it’s not a man in a fuzzy suit! If you see Bigfoot wearing an orange reflective vest or playing a saxophone, it’s most likely a man in a suit.

3: Make sure they’re not hunting you! According to the website Medium.com, between 2018 and early 2023, over 1,100 people were reported missing from national parks across the country. Could it have been due to a Bigfoot? Probably not, but you never know.

No Hurting Bigfoot In These Areas of Washington

In 1969, Ordinance No. 69-01 was passed in Skamania County, making it a felony to kill or harm a Bigfoot. Yes, this ordinance was declared on April Fool’s Day, but it was no prank. It was lessened in 1984 to a misdemeanor from a felony.

In 1992, Whatcom County followed in their footsteps, with both places claiming a ‘Sasquatch Refuge’, as reported by Seattle Refined.

More recently, a 5th-grade Lincoln Elementary School in Holquiam, Washington, worked hard to get Bigfoot to be “recognized and protected” in Grays Harbor County (2022) and again in Clallam County (2023).

If you do want to go hunting for more than a blurry picture of Bigfoot, you might want to check in one of these top 10 Spots.

