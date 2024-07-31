Sasquatch Watch 2024! With Yakima Valley Bigfoot Con!

It’s time once again to Sasquatch Watch and get the whole family involved!

No, don’t travel to the middle of the forest and stakeout for days, waiting and hoping to see the elusive Bigfoot.

Besides, with all the fires lately, it might be best to stay away for a little while.

But what you can do is get ready for the Yakima Valley Bigfoot Con 2024!

Last year, I traveled all over the PNW and saw nothing. Just this past weekend, I drove down to Beaverton, Oregon, and up to Thorp and Wenatchee, and I STILL saw nothing.

Luckily, believing doesn’t need to rely on believing, but many who can check both boxes will be in attendance at Legends Casino Hotel in October.

What Is The Yakima Valley Bigfoot Con 2024?

Bigfoot Con is a gathering of people who believe and are on the lookout for Bigfoot.

Guest speakers from all walks of life in the Bigfoot community, as well as vendors and exhibits to see and interact with.



According to the Yakima Valley Bigfoot CON Facebook page, there will be several guest speakers in will be in attendance at the event including:

Guest speakers Matt Moneymaker (Finding Bigfoot)

Professor and Bigfoot researcher Dr. Jeff Meldrum

Actress and Bigfoot witness Elaine Miles (Northern Exposure)

Bigfoot in front of a casino Legends Casino Hotel via Google Maps / Canva loading...

When & Where is Yakima Valley Bigfoot Con?

Mark your calendars for October 26th, 2024, and get ready to head to Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington.

More details for this event are still to come; visit Yakima.org or LegendsCasino.com.



