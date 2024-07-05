Feeling schwetty?

With Yakima temps getting closer and closer to the 'above 100 degrees' range, it's likely you'll be hunting down the best bars to go where they have air conditioning. I know that's what I've been doing!

I love to go to Bill's Place for the ambiance and sometimes sitting in the back patio, but I tell you what--they have great air conditioning inside!

Bill's Place sometimes gets hopping on Tuesday nights because it's open mic comedy night, but Saturdays are your best bet to go when there's a fun crowd. (Bill's Place is closed on Sundays.)

Bill's Place Dive Bar in Yakima

206 S 3rd Ave in Yakima

Another bar I love to sit back and kick it with great AC is the banquet room at Sports Center in downtown Yakima. Me and that place go way back like babies and pacifiers--no, really, my friends threw me a baby shower in that banquet room 14 years ago!

The Sports Center in Yakima

214 E Yakima Ave in Yakima

One more place that gives me happy vibes when I go with friends and I know that they'll have great air conditioning is on the outskirts of town, namely, Xochimilco at Valley Mall. It's spacious, has excellent AC, and great drinks to boot.

Xochimilco Tequila Bar 2 in Union Gap

2529 Main St Suite D24 in Union Gap

If you are looking for more of a family-friendly bar type (that's guaranteed to relieve you from the summer heat wave), try El Mirador 2 by the freeway. You'll have some great Mexican food to go along with your air conditioned cocktails and conversations.

El Mirador 2

1601 E Yakima Ave #2179 in Yakima

Other Popular Bars in the Yakima Area:

WaterFire Restaurant

Ice House Bar

The Warehouse

Tailgaters (in Selah, but it's only a hop, skip, and a short drive across the bridge from Yakima)

