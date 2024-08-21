There are not many things that I've been excited for in recent years, but the new Beetlejuice movie is one of them!

So when I heard of a tie-in soda, I wanted to try it as bad as 10 year-old me wanted to eat a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Hostess pie!

My friend, Gloria to the rescue, finding them at a local grocery store, she picked up a few for us to try, and for me to review!

Taste Test of Fanta: Haunted Apple

This is by far, the weirdest soda I've tried. It took me a while to place the taste and smell of it, and to be honest, I'm still not quite sure.

At first I thought it was ginger, but after a while, I believe that the flavor of nutmeg.

The bottle boasts that the "Haunted Apple" flavor is "Spiced Apple Soda, Naturally flavored, with other natural flavors." Since nutmeg is a spice usually used in spiced apple ciders, that's what I'm going with.

It is VERY SWEET, carbonated, nutmeg. I split the bottle with my good friend/co-worker John Riggs, and I'm glad I did, because it was SWEET!

2nd Opinion Taste Test of Fanta: Haunted Apple

"CONTAINS NO JUICE! That's for sure" was the first thing John said, pointing out the side of the bottle.

As he drank it, he pointed out how it was very sweet, not bad, and will definitely buy at least one for his kids to try, but man was it sweet.

When I asked what he thought of the taste, this was his reply:

"It tastes like the I just walked into the candy store in Ocean Shores! I don't taste any apple, in fact out of all the fruits on the Fruit Of The Loom logo, apple is not one represented here." - John Riggs.

3rd, 4th & 5th Opinions Taste Test of Fanta: Haunted Apple

I let some other co-workers and my wife have a smell of the bottle. That original scent I just couldn't place and it was bugging me.

Co-worker Nikki smelled a little bit of cinnamon and apple, but she read the apple label so admitted that it might be messing with her, and she was getting over a cold (she wasn't much help).

Co-worker Jessi said bubblegum right off the bat, and could get a vague scent of apple, but was dead set on bubble gum.

My wife, being the last one, smelled it, asked what I thought, and I said possibly nutmeg or ginger. She assured me it wasn't ginger, but she could get the nutmeg, and then answered bubblegum! What!?!



Have you tried this or will you? Are you excited to see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice when it hits theatres in September? Check out the film trailer below, and Tap the App and let us know what you think (of the film or the drink).

