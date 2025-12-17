Hopefully, this baby product isn’t waiting under your tree for Christmas morning, because it’s the center of a major recall for child safety! We have the details below.

A Clean Baby Could Be A Harmed Baby

A baby bath seat that was being sold on Amazon has been recalled due to the risk of serious injury. Around 9,000 bath seats have been recalled, many of which were sold on Amazon and in Washington.

BenTalk/CPCS.gov BenTalk/CPCS.gov loading...

What is the Bath Seat Being Recalled?

The YCXXJ Baby Bath Seat (sold in blue, pink, yellow, and gray) is the one that is at the center of the recall, Model: YD-1958, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The bath seats have detachable arms that double as restraints, three toys (a duck, whale, and turtle), and four suction cups on the underside of the seat.

In a notice of the recall, they state:

“Mandatory standards for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.”

Luckily, as of this writing, there have been no reports of injuries due to the seats.

BenTalk/CPCS.gov BenTalk/CPCS.gov loading...

What To Do If You Have One Of The Recalled Bath Seats?

Stop using it immediately and call BenTalk at 213-579-2588 (9a-5p ET Monday–Friday) and get a full refund. You can also email the company BenTalk at bentalkhere@outlook.com.

You’ll need to include two pictures, one of the seat as is, with “Recalled” written on the seat in permanent marker, and then a 2nd photo showing the seat disassembled.

For more details on this recall, visit the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

