People are not happy anywhere they are. Even with all the great stuff that’s around them, they’ll find some reasons to be unhappy and hate where they live. So I stumbled upon these great reasons why people may hate living in Washington state.

Sarcasm Speaks Wonders

They say home is where the heart is, but considering it feels like more people spend more time outside their home in a car or at work, I really hope my home isn’t in a 1981 Delta Royal Oldsmobile. It’s a great car, but I have many other places I’d like my heart to be, and for that place to be my home.

country road in washington state. trees Gulnaz Sh. via Unsplash loading...

Washington is a great place, and we have lots of great things going for it (which you’ll see down below), but for the people who are never happy, you won’t be happy with all the beauty we have surrounding us.

Sometimes that saying “It’s cool to hate” should just take a back seat, and you should just check your “cool factor” and smell the flowers (which, depending on the time of year, we have plenty of those to enjoy too).

I’ve traveled around the world, and everyone, no matter the age, dislikes something about where they live. You ask people in Yakima, and they may be bored in Yakima and long for the activities that Seattle or Spokane can bring. But ask those people, and they’re probably equally as bored.

woman looking out a window Joshua Rawson Harris via Unsplash loading...

Perhaps they are just boring people? If that’s the case, live your best boring life as possible, hate what you want to hate, just try to smile, and be nice to one another (it’ll help your health). And if you don’t know what to hate in Washington, here’s a fun list.

Oh, and yes, this whole article is written tongue-in-cheek and sarcastically. Enjoy!

Reasons Why You'll Hate Living in Washington State So you want to move to Washington State? Well, I've got bad news for you - we're absolutely miserable here. These are the reasons why. Gallery Credit: Aly