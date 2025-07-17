Being a gamer and finding the latest cool gaming tech doesn't have to break the bank! There are several ways to save money on gaming consoles and gadgets; you just have to be savvy about it.

The $250 Challenge: Find Gaming Stuff for Cheap

How about taking the $250 challenge where I help you find items for cheap—that's the way I like to do it. It's all about the affordability for me!

Some great ideas to save Washingtonians money on cool gaming stuff include buying things on those apps that let you pay for items in split payments and looking on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and refurbished websites (like Amazon Returns, Ebay, Game Stop, etc.).

Refurbished Items

It is totally possible to get quality tech and gaming gear, consoles, games, and more for a fraction of the retail price. I got a Pixel phone a few months ago on the Amazon Returns website. It's the best phone I've ever had and was practically brand new; it had been bought brand new and got returned, that's all.

Craigslist

Yes, people still use Craigslist (although I haven't used it for a few years). Find the Craigslist for your city, go to the "For Sale" section, and then click on "video gaming" to see what's up for sale. You can find everything from games for your consoles to gaming chairs, controllers, keyboards, and more.

Just make sure it's a legitimate listing and never send money online. Internet safety first!

Ebay, Game Stop, and Pawn Shops

These are great options to find the gaming gear you want at a cheaper price. Don't overlook these places!

You can find Meta Quests, VR headsets, AI glasses, Nintendos, Xboxes, and more. Happy bargain hunting!

