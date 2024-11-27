9 Yakimaniac’s Share Their Cheesy/Cringiest Moments!

Earlier this week I was at a drive thru ordering food and the worker asked me a food preference.

"Do you want that burger a single, double, or with a monster Angus patty?"

The most 'fat guy sound' I have ever made came out of my mouth as the response!

"Angus? Ooooooooooo!"

Thankfully, I have a good sense of humor and I laugh at myself often, but I can honestly say that that might be the most cringiest moment I've ever had.

Almost like fate, my friend Gloria (the same Gloria who gets me items for my Timmy Tries articles) posted about her cheesy/cringe moment, which snowballed into friends from around the valley confessing their cringe!

man looking disgusted, surrounded by cheese. Canva loading...

Here are some of my favorites!

“I have a ‘Fancy Dress’ wish list on Amazon in case I ever have a reason to buy a fancy dress!” – Kendra M.



Giphy.com

“I tried to shave the cool lines in my eye brows in 5th grade so I could be cool like Vanilla Ice. Messed up and had to shave them off!” – James K.

“I have an Amazon list of things that I will never buy, but I keep them in my cart ‘just in case’.” – Tiffany R.



Giphy.com

“I have a note in my phone with a list of baby names I’ll never use because I’m done having kids, but I can’t part with it!” – Stephanie A.

“I have a weird thing with even numbers. TV volume, car stereo volume has to be on an even number. Thermostat, what’s wrong with me? It bugs me, like if it’s on an odd number, something may go wrong.” – Tami S.



Giphy.com

“I love to ghost people, like the old school way, I walk up silently behind them and then just stand there. They are always surprised that an old lady with a cane just snuck up and ghosted them!” – Chris F.

“When I was younger, I would ‘battle’ M&M’s! I’d smash them together until one cracked. Then I would eat the cracked one. This continues until you have a last ‘gladiator’ then of course I would eat it also!” – Kyle A.



Giphy.com

And the one that started it all off, Gloria’s confession:

“I literally gasped and stopped dead walking down the middle of the mall and ran in and bought a pair of shoes I saw in a window dressing. I thought, if I EVER get married, these are what I’m wearing. I’ve never worn them or tried them on, but they’re still in the back of my closet and I can’t part with them!” - Gloria F.



Giphy.com

What is your cheesy/cringe confession?

Tap the App and share! We just might make a 2nd list!

Get our free mobile app

How Many of These Can You Fill on Your Crazy Yakima Bingo Game Card? Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby