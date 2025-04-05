I still haven't found the guts to visit the nude beach in Oregon, any of them!

Not the first one I discovered while traveling with my brother (we just drove by), nor the one that was voted one of the best in the world (more on that below)!

There are many reasons (or excuses) that seem to pop up and continue to kick back my visit to the place where you push your clothes aside.

Getting time off work, saving up money for the entire trip, should I invite my wife? If I do, and she goes, how hard will I get hit if I accidentally stare too long?

I'm a bigger guy, so would I be welcomed there? Or, will turn into a series of fat jokes like "Oh no, that poor whale beached itself, let's help push it back into the water!" (I can take a joke, as long as it has good timing).

Then the water's cold, so then I have a whole new set of insecurities (That Seinfeld TV show had a lot of truths in it).



I'm sure you know the reasons (and probably have many more of your own) for procrastinating on going to a nude beach (or maybe I'm the only one, and should turn in my Man Card).

Ever since I heard about Collins Beach on Sauvie Island in Oregon, not only having a clothing optional section, but one of the most popular in the world, I've wanted to check it out, you know, for research and science reasons.

So, in preparation for an eventual visit to the place that takes the literal stance on "Sun's out, Buns out", I've done more research and have some tips that should help anyone who wants to visit.

9 Tips In Prepping For Oregon's Nude Collins Beach With some help from Reddit , here are 9 tips to keep in mind before heading to this beach. Plan ahead so you can have a great time at a beach where you can go all-natural and enjoy all the beauty and sights that the beach has to offer. Just remember not to stare. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!



What other tips can you think of for a nude beach adventure? Tap the App and let us know!

