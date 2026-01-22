You’ve heard of the Seven Wonders of the World; well, what about the Seven Wonders of Washington State? We got our picks below.

What We Mean With The Seven Wonders

In 2007, it was decided that the (new) seven wonders of the world were the Great Wall of China, Christ the Redeemer, Petra, Chichén Itzá, Machu Picchu, and the Taj Mahal (sorry, the great Pyramids, you’re no longer a great wonder after 2007).

tall trees Dave Hoefler via Unsplash loading...

So we were thinking about what the Washington’s 7 Wonders would be? What are 7 things that are unique to Washington that everyone can enjoy, and when you visit it in person, it can bring a smile to your face, or leave your jaw on the floor?

READ MORE: 'Gravity Hill' Is Sure To Confuse Your Trip To Prosser, Washington

Not necessarily the weird and unusual places in Washington (we all know how there is no shortage of ‘Washington Weirdness’), and we’ll save that for a topic for another article in the future, but today, we’re looking at Washington’s 7 Wonders. Check out the list.

Are These 7 Stunning Places the “Seven Wonders” of Washington State? From lakes to mountains, come explore some of the most jaw-dropping destinations in Washington State. Think you know what the real "Seven Wonders" are? Here are my seven picks for the Seven Wonders of Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

What Wonders Would You Add To Our List?

What other places should be on our list? Like with the NEW seven wonders of the world, the Great Pyramids are an ‘Honorable Mention’. What place would you place as an honorable mention, or which of our 7 picks do you think aren’t all that “Wonderful”?

water crashing against a mountain. Light house and trees. Stephanie Bergeron via Unsplash loading...

What is something else in Washington that you feel should be on our list? Tap the App and let us know your Wonders of Washington.

Get our free mobile app