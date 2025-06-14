Are you planning on a little trip for the family? A little summer getaway that’s not TOO far from home?

We’ve got 7 Travel and Tourist Tips for the vacationer heading out for adventure or relaxation in the Evergreen State of Washington.

Why Are Washingtonians Not Traveling On Vacation Anymore?

I’m not going to lie; it was a long cooling period between vacations. There were many reasons for that: work, family, outside commitments, A PANDEMIC! You know, all the stuff that can ruin a getaway and then mentally beat you down, so you just want to stay home.

woman sitting on a deck in front of a triangle shapped house in the woods. Karsten Winegeart via Unsplash loading...

My last vacation took me for a ride, and I wish, oh so much, that I had these tips that are below. They’ll save you time, they’ll save you money, and most importantly, especially with the point of a vacation is to relax, they’ll help save you from the stress and frustration that can come with every trip.

So be in the know before you go with these 7 timely tips for an upcoming trip. Print these out, write them down, take a screenshot, or simply memorize them; you won’t regret it, especially when you’re far from home.

The 7 Best Tourist Tips for a Washington State Vacay Washington State is home to many beautiful sights, attractions, and people! Want to explore the best way? Make sure to follow these tips! Gallery Credit: Aly



What travel tips do you have that we can add to this list? Where do you plan to visit in Washington? Tap the Station App and send a message letting us know.

