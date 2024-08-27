I grew up around trains.

Sadly, they are not the real kind that is huge and carries people, but the model variety.

My dad has a vast collection of Lionel trains that he grew up collecting from his father and grandfather.

My brother and I have often (lovingly) fought over which one of us should continue on the train collecting processes, and even though we haven’t come to an agreement, it’s still a fun debate to have.

For Father’s Day 2019, we surprised my father with a day trip to Snoqualmie Falls and took a fun mini trip on a train with the Northwest Railway Museum.

That was a fun adventure, and the memories have stayed with me.

The only sad part of this trip is, according to OnlyInYourState.com, the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie is only the 4th best in Washington.

I say sad because we didn’t do the best, but that just means we have more adventures to come!

The 5 Most Spectacular Train Rides in Washington State

#5 Chelatchie Prairie Railroad

This tourist attraction in Yacolt, Washington (roughly 30 miles northeast of Vancouver) runs seasonally (usually May through December) and is a not-for-profit run by volunteers. Make sure to tip your conductor!

#4 Northwest Railway Museum

I can say from first hand this was fun. The train ride was around an hour, comfortable, scenic, and very beautiful. The museum is a literal blast from the past with exhibits and train cars that educate and entertain anyone who visits Snoqualmie, Washington!

#3 Mount Rainer Scenic Railroad

According to the 2020 Census, the Population of Elbe, Washington, was only 39 people. Still enough to keep and maintain one of the best train museums and rides in the state!

#2 Lake Whatcom Railway

If you want, one of the best ways of preserving our history is to head to Sedro-Wolley, Washington. Besides visiting the North Cascades National Park, you can enjoy a seat in historic style with coach cars that are over 100 years old.

#1 The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum

And the best of the best is in Chehalis, Washington. The best part about this attraction is that you can actually pick the route you’d like to take or even have some modern fun in a historic setting by trying out their Escape Room. Oh, and don’t forget about dinner… on the rails!

