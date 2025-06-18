With the weather warming up, the entire state will start heating up, and when things get hot, they can get smelly. So, which areas in Washington should you avoid or bring nose plugs when temperatures are getting into the triple digits?

We have the Top 5 Smelliest places, so you can plan your summer adventures and pack the air fresheners.

Experience With Different Smells In Washington State

For 13 years, I worked at a laboratory as a medical courier. I spent 6 to 10 hours every workday driving all around Washington.

From Yakima to Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland. From Ellensburg to North Bend and Seattle. From Spokane to Toppenish and Goldendale. I drove a lot, and in the summer, when my car’s air conditioning wasn’t working, the windows went down, and the smell was abundant.

a dog smelling the air at sunset. Jeff Nissen via Unsplash loading...

The Worst Smell Ever In Washington State

In July of 2015, I was driving the route coming from the Tri-Cities back towards Yakima. Between Sunnyside and Toppenish, in a car with no air conditioning and 106 degrees outside.

Around that time, there was a dairy farm (or something that gave off a dairy farm smell) just outside of Sunnyside. I swerved but couldn’t help it; I hit a skunk. You added two horrible funk smells in the heat, with open windows, and the smell was awful.

Cows in a green pasture. Blue sky and a tree. Carolien Van Oijen via Unsplash loading...

To top off the longest car ride of my life, I was heading to Washington Beef in Toppenish, a place that can smell great or terrible depending on the wind’s direction. That particular day, the winds did not blow in my favor.

READ MORE: Check Out This 'Driving Hack' Born In Yakima, Washington

Now you know why I consider myself ‘In the know on matters of the nose.’ Before you check out the 5 Smelliest Places in Washington, where was the first smell you've experienced? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

5 Places Where Washingtonians Really Stink If Washington State residents smelled like their towns, this is what they would smell like Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals