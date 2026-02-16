Starting a business is a dream for many people. Sometimes the dream can come true, and sometimes the dream turns into a nightmare. But not for these 5 businesses, whose creations dreamed big and became the most famous businesses in Washington State. Check out our list below.

From Dreamers To Entrepreneurs in Washington

Many have called it “The American Dream,” starting a business and becoming a success, and in this economy, that is harder than ever to achieve.

Building with American flags Caleb Fisher via Unsplash loading...

As I was thinking about this article, a rock song from Green Day titled “The American Dream is Killing Me”, kept popping into my head. As a former small business owner, I can relate.

I co-owned two small LLCs, a comedy improv troupe and a comedy club/bar. You might laugh at the idea of an Improv Comedy Troupe being an LLC. We sure did, but we were successful enough in Central Washington that we ended up having to become a legal business and pay taxes.

dollar bill Donald Teel via Unsplash loading...

The comedy/bar that lasted roughly 2 years, called The Laugh Lounge in Yakima, was a lot of fun and a lot of work. It made a lot of money for a lot of people, but for myself and the other co-owners, not so much. It even took its toll on some of our personal lives. But I can only speak for myself, that if I had to do it over again, I would.

READ MORE: 13 Things Draining Your Wallet Right Now!

The end goal remained the same: to become a success. We were, and when we decided to shut down the different LLCs, it was on our terms, thankfully.

These businesses, however, have been able to ride through the rough oceans of economic tidal wave after wave to strive and become massive powerhouses not only in Washington, but throughout the entire world. Take a look.

