There aren’t that many celebrities that are from Oregon, let alone still live there. I’ve heard actor Sam Elliott still owns a house out in Willamette Valley and you’ll likely run into Jim Belushi promoting his cannabis goodies in Rogue Valley. There have been numerous celebrity sightings recently, too, but the question I have been nosy about is, how many celebrities have been arrested in Oregon recently? By recently, I mean within the past 4 or 5 years ago.

The arrest rate in Oregon over the past five years or so has hovered close to 34 people arrested per 1,000 people, so that’s not too many people, but still.

Get our free mobile app

WHY THE FASCINATION WITH HEARING THAT A CELEBRITY GOT ARRESTED?

5 Celebrities That Have Been Arrested in Oregon Since 2020 Canva loading...

People really find it fascinating to hear that a celebrity got arrested, especially once they find out what they got arrested for. When I was growing up, I put celebrities on a pedestal, and as I got older, of course, I realized that they are just like you and me–they make mistakes and bad choices just like the rest of us.

SO, OKAY, WHICH CELEBS RECENTLY GOT ARRESTED IN OREGON?

The five celebrities I know of that have been arrested in Oregon since 2019 were formerly known for being wonderful actors and a moderately famous athlete. One was even the mayor of a small Oregon town, but he got famous when his story made national news.

Whoops! Here Are 5 Celebrities Who Got Arrested for Doing Some Stuff in Oregon

PLEASE NOTE: The aforementioned notable people who were arrested and charged for crimes in Oregon may have since had their initial charges dropped, amended, or reduced since the time of their arrest.

OTHER HOT STORIES TO READ:

Got a news tip? Email us here

TRENDING STORIES:

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.