Anyone in Washington Have 445 Consoles To Beat The World Record?

One of the funniest gifts I’ve ever given was to my brother.

He had just bought himself (for his birthday) a 70-inch Samsung TV.

This was so huge that he barely had enough wall space, and it still blocked part of the window in his living room.

My birthday gift to him was one of those retro video game systems, you know the ones that are mini versions of the original, already loaded with 30+ games.

With a TV that big, I wanted to go as old school as possible, but make it neat. So, I bought him one of those Atari Flashback Gold setups.

Luckily, he loved it, and we had so much fun, reliving the days when I was 3 and he was 9, and we were playing PONG on a giant screen.



Man, the PIXELS on that thing was as intense as staring at the sun!

So, when I heard about Ibrahim Al-Nasser of Saudi Arabia and his Guinness World Record, my jaw dropped!

This man was able to hook up 444 unique video game consoles to one TV (my brother’s TV is bigger), and they all work!



Plug-and-play games, computers, consoles, and even the arcades (it is assumed) are all wired up to HDMI switchers and converters.

Anyone who has ever wired up their own home entertainment center knows it can be a fun wiring job. Ibrahim has a huge spreadsheet set up on a computer, so he can keep track of which system is wired up where and which switches to press to get everything playing!

Check this video out!

The question I have for Ibrahim is... how long does it take you to figure out what you want to play?

