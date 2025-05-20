Did you know that Washington has some of the coolest and scariest underground tunnels in the entire country?

If you’re expecting to see a scary clown like Pennywise from IT or maybe the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, that isn’t going to happen (they like in New York), but if you are expecting to see architecture that will blow your mind, and learn unique history lessons, you need to check these out.

My Personal Trip On The Seattle Underground Tour

When I went on the tour through old downtown Seattle and went into the underground city, I was underwhelmed. It felt like a bunch of hallways.

Keep in mind, I did that tour when I was in 8th grade for a class field trip, I was more focused on getting away from school, having fun with my friends, and flirting with my crush than LEARNING.

I didn’t have the knowledge or appreciation for what I was seeing then, as I do now. Going back to it as an adult, the vast amount of manpower and labor, knowledge and skill, all to rebuild the city after the great fire in 1889, is mind-numbing and jaw-dropping.

To have brick and stone buildings over your head, and hear the cars driving on top of you, all while being guided through an ancient labyrinth, is truly creepy and awesome.

But that’s just one of 4 Creepiest & Coolest Underground Tunnels that the Evergreen State holds. Check ‘em out below.

Now that you've seen our list, what places are you going to check out? Or did we miss one that you feel was especially creepy or epic? Tap the App and let us know.

