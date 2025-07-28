You’re craving something different, something that will send your taste buds on vacation (and hopefully your mind will follow). But you don’t want to spend a lot of money, and you don’t want to deal with all the hassle of crossing an ocean to get it. Well, thankfully, Yelp has ranked the best of the best places to score the authentic tastes of Hawaii, without having to hop on a plane or a boat to get them.

Especially with 4 of the Top 50, being right here in the Evergreen State of Washington!

My (Lack Of) Hawaiian Cuisine Experience In Washington

I’d say the closest I’ve had to authentic Hawaiian cuisine is at Thanksgiving when my family splurges for the delicious ‘Hawaiian rolls’ that you find at the grocery store, or the very few times when I’ve been tricked into eating pineapple on a pizza, which has always confused me for 2 reasons.

pizza on a rack. Bckfwd via Unsplash loading...

1: What’s wrong with pineapple on a pizza? If you like it, great; if you don’t, great. Why is this a heated, debatable subject?

2: If a Hawaiian pizza has pineapple and Canadian bacon… why is it called a Hawaiian pizza? Is the pineapple more important than Canadian bacon? Or is this name confusion the reason why “HAM” has been slowly taking over for “Canadian Bacon” in the name category in recent years? Those questions are best pondered at a later time.

Ranking The Top Hawaiian Eateries In North America

Our friends at YELP had their top food tasters track down the best places to get your Hawaiian food fix across the United States and Canada.

“This is an all-time list of the top Hawaiian [restaurants/dishes] in the U.S. according to Yelp Elites. We identified businesses in the Hawaiian category, then ranked those spots based on the volume and ratings of reviews given by Yelp Elite Squad members for each business.” – Yelp.com

Hawaiian food on a plate Zulu Fernando via Unsplash loading...

It should come as no surprise that two of the Top 5 Hawaiian restaurants are actually in Hawaii, but what about the top restaurants that are within driving distance? The ones in Washington! We’re lucky to have 4 make the top 50 List!

The Top 4 Hawaiian Restaurants in Washington State

Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke – Edmonds, WA

In at #44 in the Top 50 list is Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke with a 4 ½ star rating and 825 reviews, many raving about the cucumber kimchi, spicy ahi, and their daily eats.

Hi Life – Bainbridge Island, WA

Yelpers praise Hi Life’s Poke Shokudo Box, ranking this restaurant at #36 with 253 reviews and a 4 ½ star rating.

READ MORE: 7 Washington Made Beers & Soda's You Need To Try!

Patrick’s Café & Bakery – Seattle, WA

Coming in at #29 is Patrick’s Café & Bakery with 289 reviews and 4 ½ stars. Yelpers enjoyed the Hawaiian comfort foods of Spam Musubi, Loco Moco, Lomi Salmon among others.

FOB Poke Bar – Seattle, WA

Cracking the Top 20 at the 17th position with 4 ½ stars after 1,039 reviews on Yelp is FOB Poke Bar in Seattle, with a highlight being their ‘build-your-own’ Hawaiian poke.

food on a table in a Hawaiian setting Anna Sullivan via Unsplash loading...

