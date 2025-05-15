The price of everything in the world is going up, and there isn't much we can do about it at the moment. You pick your battles, prioritize your spending, and decide you don't need to spend that hard-earned money on vitamins and fruit. You have your life to live and fun events in Washington to attend, a summer of ROCK that you need to see LIVE and in Person! LIVE NATION is helping you do just that!

LIVE NATION is bringing back its 'Ticket To Summer', and if you're a rock fan in the Pacific Northwest, you're in luck for 2025!

Starting May 21st, 2025 at 10 am, you can score tickets to some of the hottest concerts in the Pacific Northwest for just $30!

woman with a drink and a sparkler at a concert. Cavna loading...

That's right, $30 a ticket to see amazing select acts at some of the biggest and best venues in Washington!

group of people at a rock concert LIVE NATION loading...

“Countdown is on! Get $30 concert tickets to select shows at White River Amphitheatre, Chateau Ste. Michelle, and The Gorge - on sale May 21. Make it a summer of live music with your $30 Ticket to Summer.”

Comedy show at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington Pic Courtesy of Bahiyyih Mudd loading...

What Are Some Of The Rock Shows That I Can See?

Sessanta V2.0 (Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle)

Live & Collective Soul

Volbeat

The Offspring

Outlaw Music Festival

Pantrea

And so many more!



Giphy.com

How Can I Score My $30 Concert Tickets?

Your $30 Ticket To Summer kicks off on May 21st for select shows at the Gorge, Chateau Ste. Michelle, and the White River Amphitheatre.

When the ticket sale goes into effect, PURCHASE TICKETS HERE.

For more information about LIVE NATION's $30 Ticket To Summer, check out Loudwire's full write-up.

