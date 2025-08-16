When you ask many people about their dream house, one common answer you find across the board is "by the water".

For some, that's a lake, for others, that's the ocean; whichever one you long for, Washington has you covered.

In fact, thanks to a recent survey, we now know the 3 Washington Lakefront areas that are so popular that people from across the country are flocking to claim a piece of the waterfront living dream. Which ones and where are they located? Keep reading to find out.

Lakefront homes are so beautiful and timeless. There have even been movies centered around lake houses (romance and horror). And I can picture each of those films taking place in one of the top 3 lakefront locations here in Washington state, as ranked by Calgary Homes.

Real estate platform, Calgary Homes, surveyed over 3,000 Americans and Canadians to find out where they'd love to live or have a place to stay on the lake. Out of over 180 locations named in the survey, anyone who lives in these 3 Washington locations can agree with their choices.

The 3 Most Sought After Lakefront Locations In Washington State

Coming in at #111 is Lake Chelan, one of our state's longest and most beautiful destinations we have to offer.

Ranking at #69 is Mason Lake, which, if you're not familiar with its location, is about 25 miles from Olympia in the forests of Mason County.

And cracking the top 20 most desirable lakefront locations, we have Lake Washington at #16. On the eastern edge of Seattle, between the beauty and access to the big city, there's not much more you could want in a location.

Check out Calgary Homes' full rankings list here.

