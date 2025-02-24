3 Doors Down Rock The Walla Walla Fair! Wanna Go?

The 2025 Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days is kicking off in a big way, with 3 Doors Down!

And you can win tickets before you can buy them! All you have to do is fill out the form below and enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

That's right, 3 Doors Down is bringing the rock to help make Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days 'Hotter Than Ever'!

3 Doors Down To Open The 2025 Walla Walla Fair

3 Doors Down

3 Doors Down will be rockin' Opening Day of the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days on August 27th!

Fill out the form below for your chance to win tickets!

Details About The Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days

The Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days will be kicking off on Wednesday, August 27th with 3 Doors Down!

The fair will be going strong through the 31st! A week of fair fun, epic fair food, and amazing entertainment including the Demolition Derby, Davis Shows Carnival, and more, including the return of the PRCA Rodeo! 3 nights of hard hitting, turf pounding action!



How Can I Get Tickets To The 2025 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days?

For ticket details and more information on this year's events, visit WallaWallaFairGrounds.com or follow them on Facebook!

TICKETS to see 3 Doors Down go on sale Friday, March 14th @ 9 am (WallaWallaFairGrounds.com for tickets when they're on sale).

For your chance to win tickets to see 3 Doors Down on Wednesday, August 27th, (Opening Night of the Walla Walla Fair), fill out the form below!

Check Out: KATS CONCERT CALENDAR!

Fill out the form below for your chance to Win Before You Can Buy tickets to see 3 Doors Down on the Opening Night of the Walla Walla Fair, August 27th!

Contest Ends at 11:59 pm on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025.

Tickets to the concert include General Admission to the fair. Winners will be contacted!

