The 20 Most Hackable Online Passwords Washingtonians Use

How difficult is your password? Are you up to number 87 of your pet's name? For example, a password like "Spot72"?

Or do you get so frustrated that you end up spelling an entire sentence?

"ICan'tBelieveI'mHavingToCreatedAnotherStupidPasswordAgain2!"

– Step Mom's Password (paraphrased).

Or have you had a password that was so great that you forgot it, and even your password recovery hint just confuses you?

I once forgot my password, and went through all the steps to get it back, the city and state I was born in, (Yakima and Washington), first school, street I grew up on, etc. etc. Then I got to the hint, which was "Favorite Food & Singer".

I spent over 45 minutes brainstorming and trying different combinations of my favorite foods and favorite singers and bands.

man ripping hair out at computer screen Canva loading...

"French Toast & 'Weird Al'"

“Pizza & Metallica”

"Reel Big Fish & Fish Sticks" (I thought I had that one with a clever take on "Reel Big Fish Sticks").

Nothing worked. I stared at my computer in silence until I busted out in a fit of laughter.

My password hint didn't say my favorite food and favorite band; it just said "Favorite Food & Singer." What was my favorite food, and is also a singer? MEATLOAF!



Giphy.com

At times like that, I wish I would have had one of these 20 passwords that are so easily hacked, at least according to Nordpass.com. Take a look at the list.

The 20 Passwords Washingtonians Get Hacked The Most Maybe get creative with passwords? NordPass found the ones easiest to crack! Gallery Credit: Sarah Stringer

So be honest with yourself… do you need to change a password? Are you going to be a bit more creative, or just keep adding numbers to your pet's name?

If you need a good password that you probably will forget in a month, might I recommend MEATLOAF?



Giphy.com

Whatever you decide to use for a password, keep it strong, unique and don't do what they did in this famous scene from the Mel Brooks comedy, SPACEBALLS.

Tap the App and let us know about your Password Faux Pas.

Get our free mobile app