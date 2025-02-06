20 Different Ways Washingtonians Can Open A Beer Bottle!

Picture it: Sunday, February 9th, 2025 (or whatever day the sporting event (or fantastic TV show or movie) that you love to watch is happening on), the early afternoon (or whatever time it is when the thing that you love comes on your TV), you are all ready!

You have your snacks, the food is ready, the weather is right, and the house is comfy.

You grab your bottle of beer, ready to kick back and enjoy the spectacle that is about to happen before your very eyes!

It starts off, things are going great! The good guys are winning (sports or some other good guys), and you've been eating the salty snacks with pure joy.

You need a drink, so you go to grab your bottle, and 'Oh No!' You forgot to take the cap off.

You try twisting it, but it's not a twist top; now you're thirsty, AND your hand hurts!

man screaming, beer bottle Canva loading...

Oh good, commercial (or you were able to pause your entertainment). You dust off the snack food crumbs from your shirt, stand up, and head to the kitchen for the bottle opener!

Oh NO! The utensil drawer won't open because the giant oversized potato masher was put in the wrong way, or maybe it was the stupid spatula! You don't know, you can't see in the drawer!

You fight and fight, and it finally gives. You rummage around looking for the opener, and it is nowhere to be seen. The clock is ticking; how are you going to open that bottle?

HOW!?!?

Luckily, Leon Faraday and his YouTube page have given us many different ways to open a beer bottle!

20 Ways To Open A Beer Bottle Without A Bottle Opener Gallery Credit: Leon Faraday via YouTube

Do you have any other ways that need to be added to this list that Leon may have missed? Tap the App and let us know, and please open and drink responsibly!

