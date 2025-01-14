17 Of Washington State’s Biggest Natural Disasters

With the world’s attention set on the fires in California, it really makes you reflect on your life.

The things in it if you had to choose between items, what would you save, and what would you leave behind?

It is heartbreaking.

I’ve seen a lot of smart-aleck comments about how it’s Hollywood; the celebrity lost a house, don’t worry, they have 3 more they can live in.

That may be the case for some of the lives affected by the fires, but not a majority.

I have friends and family down there who have told me how scary it has been and how their friends are now homeless. No second home for them to go to.

wildfire, snowed in house, destroyed house, graphic of washington state and natural disaster emblem. Canva loading...

Others, who may have achieved that Hollywood dream, only to see those achievements literally go up in smoke.

I then think of Washington and all the issues we’ve experienced here.

Wildfires are an annual occurrence in the PNW, it seems.

Times when the air is so bad, community festivals have been cut short or canceled altogether.

On the other flip side of the dangers in nature, I remember growing up in Naches and hearing about the flood warnings, worried about what was going to happen to my family’s home, but not being old enough to understand or do anything to help.



Giphy.com

It’s a scary time, all over the world, for one reason or another. Fingers crossed, we’ll get through it, dust ourselves off, and get started on a brand new day.

If you’re reading this, then you or your parents have lived through many natural disasters that affected our state, and fate willing, we’ll keep standing through whatever the future may hold.

Get our free mobile app

Be kind, be patient, and help your neighbor because we’re all in this together.

Washington State's Biggest Natural Disasters Natural disasters happen everywhere, so of course Washington State has had its share of damaging and deadly forces of nature. Here are just some of the worst natural disasters in the state's history. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton