Best Places to Look for Bigfoot in Washington State
If you want to see a Sasquatch, you have head to where they are, or at least where you think they might be. And luckily, here in the Pacific Northwest, we have no shortage of places that you might just capture a blurry picture of the Evergreen State’s most favorite crypted! Keep scrolling to see our top picks, where you might be able to get a top pick of Bigfoot.
Maybe Bigfoot Is Naturally Blurry?
I’m not sure which comedian uttered that brilliant statement of “maybe Bigfoot is naturally blurry?” But, as little as we know about the elusive beast, it could be true, especially if the more paranormal vs natural theories about Sasquatch are true.
The Paranormal Bigfoot Theories
I love doing deep dives on ideas on Bigfoot and where they come from. These are some of my favorites.
*Bigfoot is interdimensional and travels via portals.
*Bigfoot is a human shapeshifter
*Bigfoot is an extraterrestrial. Possibly being dropped here as a prison, or prey for hunting, or maybe a pet?
The ‘Natural’ Bigfoot Theories
When it comes to a tall, hairy humanoid creature living in the forests, these origin theories are a little more plausible.
*Bigfoot is “the missing link” of human evolution.
*Bigfoot is just an unidentified, extremely intelligent animal.
*Bigfoot is just another animal that gets mistaken for a Bigfoot.
Well, no matter where the mysterious myth comes from, we have some ideas where you might be able to spot them. Check out our list.
