The boat's name is Launchpad, a 387-foot long custom yacht that's valued at $300 million.

The Same Day Facebook Cut 1,400 Jobs, His Yacht Glides Into Seattle

According to Geekwire, the tech industry's leading publication (Seattle-based), it's believed Mark Zuckerberg was not on board. But as his massive yacht slid through the Ballard Locks and into Lake Union May 26 it drew a growing number of onlookers and even protestors, and a lot of online roasting.

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The Boat's Arrival was the Same Day Meta Announced another 1,400 Facebook Layoffs

According to Geekwire, the crew briefly said they were there for an "in and out" whatever that means. There's been some speculation Zuckerberg is going to use his yacht as a base for him and 'friends' when the World Cup games in Seattle launch soon.

After a short stay on Lake Union, the boat then moved to less conspicuous Elliott Bay, still visible, but to a lot less onlookers.

Facebook, along with other Meta entities, has laid off close to 8,000 workers in its furious pursuit of various AI-related projects, the 1,400 more recent layoff announcements were not just lower-level workers, but a lot of mid to higher level tech people.

His yacht is pictured below (image courtesy of a Geekwire reader, Geekwire.com)

Zuckerberg yacht--Geekwire-reader image Zuckerberg yacht--Geekwire-reader image loading...

Various onlookers who were in the area when it was in Lake Union heckled the crew, and made comments as it slid through the locks before making its way to be moored.

As of Monday, the boat is moored not far from Pier 90, close to its support vessel, known as Wingman.

Many who commented publicly and online said the timing of the yacht's arrival was in very poor taste, considering 1,400 more people will be out of a job.