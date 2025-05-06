Yeehaw! Spokane County Horse Thieves Captured by Sheriff’s Department

Two people are in the Spokane County Jail for an alleged horse theft, and both are actually related to the horse's owner.

Late Saturday night, around 11:40 PM, Spokane County Deputies got word of a horse theft in progress. Two suspects driving a silver pickup and a red trailer took the horse, who was valued at approximately $25,000.

Officers got a tip on a location where the horse was, a few miles west of Airway Heights near the Spokane Airport. When Officers went to the property the owner, 39-year-old Ty W. Nussbaumer, appeared to be drunk and refused to let the Deputies in. He had an accomplice, identified as 18-year-old Cheyannae M. Hughes, and both are related to the victim.

The stolen horse was located, and both Hughes and Nussbaumer were arrested. The following morning, the unharmed horse was returned to its rightful owner.

The two suspects are now facing 1st Degree Theft Charges.

