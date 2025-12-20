Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney Will Run for 4th District Congressional Seat

Of the four who have officially filed to seek the 4th Congressional seat being vacated by Dan Newhouse next year, Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney is likely the most well-known.

Has served as a County Commissioner since 2020.

McKinney, who grew up in Oregon and has lived in Yakima for 19 years, and worked as a mortgage banker for 21. She ran for and was elected to Yakima County Commission District 1 five years ago.

In releasing her campaign news, McKinney said in part:

“I’m running for Congress to fight for the people of Central Washington, not the D.C. political class, President Trump showed us what real leadership looks like by putting America First, securing the border, and standing up to unelected bureaucrats. I will take that same fight to Washington, D.C.”

She pushed back against controversial COVID mandates, has pushed for and worked on programs to boost the ag industry, water rights, and against controversial and environmentally-damaging green energy projects that are consuming Yakima County farmland.

McKinney also has stood with law enforcement, pushed for better emergency communications and programs to battle the growing drug and fentanyl issues in Central WA.

The others who have filed to run for the office include GOP Richland resident Wesley Meier, retired Air Force and current Hanford cleanup worker John Duresky on the Democratic ticket. Also filing is Jerrold Sessler, who lost to Newhouse by a wide margin in the 2024 race.