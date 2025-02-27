Yakima Police Updates in Infant Death, Toddler Abandonment Case

Squaw Rock campground, where suspect was found (google street view-maps) Squaw Rock campground, where suspect was found (google street view-maps) loading...

The 20-year-old mother of a deceased infant and 2-year-old toddler found in a dirty apartment in Yakima has been arrested, and is facing five felony charges.

The woman was arrested at a campground

Yakima Police held a press conference Thursday afternoon, and reported they've arrested the woman, and explained the charges against her.

Early Tuesday morning Officers were conducting a welfare check around 7:34 AM in the 300 block of North 4th. Ave. After no one answered the door Officers broke in when they heard a loudly crying child. Inside they found a deceased 7-month old infant, and a malnourished 2-year-old toddler.

The Yakima PD and other law enforcement agencies were quickly able to establish the ID of the suspect, helped by some useful tips from the public. The woman was located and arrested in the Squaw Rock Campground near Naches, about 33 miles from Yakima. Officials said she was not 'camping,' but did not otherwise elaborate why she went there.

She'd run out of gas, and Officers found a note on her vehicle asking for fuel. The toddler is still in a Seattle hospital getting treatment. During the press conference, Yakima officials said the deceased toddler was found in a bassinette, and the conditions of the apartment were described as the children being in "squalor."

The charges she is facing are 1st. Degree Manslaughter, Criminal Mistreatment, 1st. Degree Criminal Mistreatment-Domestic Violence and Family Abandonment.

KIMA-TV in Yakima identified the suspect as 20-year-old Kyleah Tolle.