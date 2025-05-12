Yakima Police Investigate Early Friday Morning Fatal Shooting

Yakima Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting from early Friday morning.

Police called to an apartment.

Around 1:06 AM Friday morning, May 10th. Yakima Police located a shooting victim in the 1100 block of North 4th Ave.

Officers found the man inside an apartment and began immediate lifesaving measures, as did EMS when they arrived.

But despite their efforts the man died at the scene. The name of the 37-year-old man was not released yet, Yakima Police are looking for additional leads from the public.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call (509) 575-6200 or Yakima Crimestoppers at 1-800- 248-9980. All leads can be confidential.

