Yakima Police Find Dead Infant, Abandoned 2-Year-Old in Home

The investigation continues into a sad and shocking discovery Tuesday morning in Yakima.

Police conducting a welfare check find 2 small children, one dead

Yakima Police did not specify why they were conducting the welfare check, but around 7:24 AM Tuesday, they went to a home in the 300 block of North 4th Ave.

No one answered when they repeatedly knocked on the door, but they heard a child crying from inside. Due to the emergency circumstances they breached the door and found a deceased 7-month-old infant, and a severely malnourished 2-year-old child.

The children were alone, there were no adults were found. The 2-year-old was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, and then transferred to a hospital in Seattle for more care.

Yakima Police investigators were able to locate and arrest a 20-year-old woman who was booked on various felony charges. Police did not say what her connection was to the discovery of the children.

More information is expected to be released.