Yakima Officials Seeking ID of Woman Caught on Video Abandoning Dog

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office continues to seek leads to ID a woman who was captured on video dumping a dog near the Cowiche Canyon Trailhead. The location is northwest of Yakima. In a still image from the video, the woman is seen throwing the dog from the vehicle (the dog is circled in red).

Friday May 30th, the video was brought to Officials' attention.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said Monday, June 2nd, they continue to work this case, and are seeking any information the public may have in identifying this woman. The County Animal Control Officer was made aware of this video of the woman dumping a small dog, and then driving off.

Animal dumping or abandonment is Yakima County is a Gross Misdemeanor, which is just below a felony. Most counties have similar laws, and abandonment is considered 2nd. Degree Animal Cruelty.

The dog is being cared for, says the YCSO, anyone who may know who this woman is or has information, you're urged to call (509)-574-2500. All leads can be confidential.

Video courtesy of YCSO.

