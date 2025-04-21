Yakima Murder Suspect Captured, Now in Jail

Suspect Vargas (YCSO) Suspect Vargas (YCSO) loading...

The 21-year-old fatal shooting suspect sought by Yakima authorities is now in custody.

The suspect was caught in Yakima

Isreal Barriga Vargas was identified as the likely suspect in the 2 AM shooting that left an 18-year-old male dead at a party at a location just east of Yakima.

The shooting occurred early Sunday. then Monday around 2:14 PM members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force located him.

The task force is made up of US Marshals, Yakima Police and County Deputies, DEA and other agency Officers. Vargas was captured at a home in the 900 block of South 90th. Ave.

He gave up without resistance and is now facing 2nd. Degree Murder Charges, and is still in the Yakima County Jail.