Yakima Motorcycle Rider Dies After Hitting Tree Saturday Night
Yakima Police continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash.
The rider was killed late Saturday night.
Around 11:15 PM Yakima PD and EMS were called to a location near the intersection of South 64th. and Terry Ave. about a motorcycle crash.
The rider was apparently headed north when it left the road, then struck a tree alongside the roadway. The rider, a 19-year-old male from Yakima, was unresponsive at the scene.
Despite lifesaving measures as he was rushed to Multi-Care Hospital in Yakima, he was later pronounced dead. The initial investigation indicates the motorcycle struck several trees during the crash.
No word from Police if speed was a factor, or if the rider was wearing a helmet, or any other extenuating factors played a role.
