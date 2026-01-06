The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) announced Tuesday (January 6th) the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the Union Gospel Mission of Yakima in a landmark case.

The Mission had sued the state in 2023, over hiring practices

According to the ADF, the court ruled unanimously the Mission can hire 'religious' or faith-based like-minded workers. Their statement read in part:

"...the Yakima Union Gospel Mission is free to hire like-minded employees who share and live out the mission’s religious beliefs and purpose to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through its homeless shelter and other community service programs."

The issue began in late 2022, when the US Supreme Court showed interest in looking into conflicts between some states' anti-discrimination laws, and religous organizations hiring practices.

The Yakima Mission was threatened with a lawsuit by then AG Bob Ferguson in early 2023, prompting their lawsuit. The ADF released this as part of a statement online, January 6th:

"The Washington Supreme Court reinterpreted state law to prohibit religious organizations, including Yakima Union Gospel Mission, from only hiring individuals who share its religious beliefs. State officials are threatening the mission with significant penalties for using its constitutionally protected right to hire employees who share the ministry’s religious beliefs."

Now, that WA Court opinion has been thwarted by this Federal Court ruling.