Yakima Fatal Rollover Crash Alcohol-Related, Say Deputies

According to information released Tuesday November 5th. by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a fatal crash on Halloween was likely alcohol-related.

The rollover crash killed one 18-year-old

The YCSO says they were dispatched to the 9500 block of Roza Hill Drive, about 2 miles east of the city, about a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The crash occurred around 7:25 PM. Deputies and EMS found the vehicle, a 1988 GMC pickup. It had been traveling eastbound on Roza Hill when the driver, identified as Oscar Padilla Jr. failed to negotiate a curve, and the truck veered off the road, and then rolled.

2 people in the truck were ejected, one of them suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the other, 18-year-old Nathan Sanchez, died from injuries sustained when he was thrown.

Padilla Jr. was taken into custody and booked on Vehicular Homicide charges, as the YCSO believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the YCSO Traffic Division.