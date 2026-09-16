Thanks to help from an ALPR (Automated License Plate Reader) camera and other units, Yakima County Deputies were able to foll another attmempt by a hit-and-run driver to 'fool' authorities.

Yakima Man Tries the Old "My Car Was Stolen" Routine

Yakima Police were investigating a recent hit-and-run accident, the details were not released by YPD or the YCSO, but the driver fled the scene, and witnesses were not able to get a concise description of the suspect.

However, utilizing data from an ALPR, Officers were able to conduct a faster investigation.

The Suspect 'Sped' Things Up when He Called to Report His Car was Stolen

Not long after the crash, the stolen vehicle report came in, and Officers were dispatched to talk to the "victim." However, his story did not make total sense, and the Officer noticed the man had an injury.

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Turning to the Flock and ALPR, Officers were able to ID the fleeing driver as the "victim" and he was arrested on a variety of charges related to the crash as well as false reporting.

Officers Cite Use of the Flock and ALPR Cameras for Helping Solve the Case.

The YCSO said this was another example of how the proper use of ALPR and Flock cameras can greatly help and speed up investigation, in some cases, they say crimes night not have been solved without the valuable camera images and footage.

Earlier this year, Flock cameras helped YCSO and other Law Enforcement agencies Identiry, locate and capture a dangerous arson suspect...wanted for multiple area fires.