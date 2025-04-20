Yakima Deputies Searching for Sunday Fatal Shooting Suspect

Yakima County shooting suspect (YCSO) Yakima County shooting suspect (YCSO) loading...

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting from early Sunday morning. This image is of the suspect.

The 18-year-old victim died at an area hospital

Around 2 AM Deputies and other LE Agencies were called to a residence in the 1500 block of South Key's Road, just east of Yakima. There was an altercation resulting in an 18-year-old male being shot. He was rushed to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries.

A man who fled the scene was identified as a suspect, s 21-year-old Isreal Barriga Vargas. His car is described as a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer WA plate CRH8859.

Vargas is said to be armed and dangerous, anyone who sees him, do not contact but call 911 immediately, or (509)-574-2500.