Yakima Deputies Searching for Sunday Fatal Shooting Suspect

Yakima Deputies Searching for Sunday Fatal Shooting Suspect

Yakima County shooting suspect (YCSO)

 

Yakima County shooting suspect (YCSO)
loading...

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting from early Sunday morning.  This image is of the suspect.

   The 18-year-old victim died at an area hospital

Around 2 AM Deputies and other LE Agencies were called to a residence in the 1500 block of South Key's Road, just east of Yakima. There was an altercation resulting  in an 18-year-old male being shot. He was rushed to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries.

A man who fled the scene was identified  as a suspect, s 21-year-old Isreal Barriga Vargas. His car is described as a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer WA plate CRH8859.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Vargas is said to be armed and dangerous, anyone who sees him, do not contact but call 911 immediately, or (509)-574-2500.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

 

 

More From 610 KONA