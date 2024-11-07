The Yakima County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Officer (ACO) said it's one of the worst examples of animal cruelty they've seen.

4 cats and a dog abandoned inside locked cages

The YCSO says their ACO was notified about an abandoned trailer in the county. Inside the small travel trailer, which was an unsanitary mess, they found two cages, one had four cats inside, the other had a dog. According to the ACO:

"They were left to suffer in wire kennels without food or water, leading to heartbreaking conditions of living in unsanitary conditions. ACO Kanzler promptly reached out to local rescues, and one of them answered the call for help. Thanks to our rescue partner, these animals are now on their way to recovery and finding new homes."

Yakima County investigators say it's clear the animals were intentionally abandoned, the search is on for whomever left them there, and they will likely be facing animal cruelty charges. In Yakima County, it's a gross misdemeanor, which is the highest charge below a felony.

Officials did not give the location of where the animals were found.

The YCSO thanked the public for their continued support and for notifying them when they see situations potentially involving animal cruelty, whether it's dogs or cats, or even horses and other domestic animals.