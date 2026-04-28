Every now and then we need these feel good stories!

Yakima Deputies and Citizens Rescue Cow from Irrigation Canal

Video courtesy of Yakima County Sheriff's Office

April 12, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a cow drifting in an irrigation canal near Deeringhoff Road. The location where the cow was believed to have fallen in was near St. Hilaire and Postma Road.

The steer drifted nearly four miles downstream in the large feeder canal, Deputy Zavien and Sgt. Perez attempted several rescue attempts, assisted by some citizens.

One Last Rescue Attempt Was Successful

Finally, as the floating bovine approached the final boat launch area on the canal, one last effort was made to retrieve the exhausted animal, and it worked.

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Some area citizens provided a lasso, and with the Officers and citizens wading into shallow parts of the canal, they were able to pull the steer to the ramp, where it slowly walked back up onto land.

Another neighbor provided temporary corral space for the animal until its owners could retrieve it.

The YCSO said it was a story about Deputies, Community, Cows, and Country Music.