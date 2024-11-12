Yakima Crash Kills Cyclist Who Rode Out in Front of Vehicle

Fatal crash area in Yakima (Google street view) Fatal crash area in Yakima (Google street view) loading...

A tragic crash involving a bike rider and driver in Yakima was the result of the bike rider failing to yield to traffic, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

The rider was struck in the early evening on Monday Nov. 11

Around 5:30 PM, the 49-year-old female rider (whose name has not yet been released) was crossing traffic in the 1800 block of Fruitvale Blvd. She was struck by a Jeep Liberty. The driver was rushed to Multi-Care Yakima Hospital, but was pronounced dead.

The YCSO says the driver cooperated fully, and was checked for any intoxicants, but they were not present.

No citations have been issued to the driver, investigators say it appears the biker failed to yield right of way, and likely left the Jeep driver no time to react or swerve when she pulled out in front of them. The family of the bike rider is being notified.