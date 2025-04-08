Yakima County Rules Out 1 Missing Victim in Open Cold Case

Area where woman found in 1988 Parker Reservoir (google earth) Area where woman found in 1988 Parker Reservoir (google earth) loading...

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says DNA testing has ruled out one missing person from a set of remains found years ago, but the person's ID is still a mystery.

The YCSO says the victim was buried in 1989

The victim has been dubbed "Parker Doe" but is not a missing woman from 1987. Karen Louise Johnley Wallahee vanished that year, was not found.

This person, "Parker," was found in 1988 near the Parker Dam near Parker, WA about 12 miles south of Yakima. Her remains were interred in 1989, but her ID still remains unknown. The exact cause of death remains unknown, but it's believed to have been a homicide. Officials are hoping to find a family members so DNA can be compared.

Parker Doe (YCSO)
This is a sketch of Parker Doe

This is a sketch of Parker Doe

This cold case remains open with the YCSO, anyone who may remember this case or thinks they might have information, contact the YCSO at (509)-574-2500.